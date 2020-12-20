Covid-19 testing for all as authorities team up with NGO in Klang

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MPK Meru in Klang December 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Selangor task force has teamed up with the IMAM Response & Relief Team (Imaret) to conduct a community testing programme in hot zones within Meru, Klang.

The testing will focus primarily on factories with high rates of Covid-19 infection and the surrounding communities.

The programme is conducted in cooperation with Selcare, the Klang District Health Department and the Meru state constituency’s Rakyat’s Service Centre.

Residential areas involved in the testing include Taman Hj Bardair, Taman Meru Putra, Taman Harum Manis, Taman Desa Meru, Taman Berkat, Taman Seri Putri, Taman Meru 1, Taman Orked, Kampung Hj Mohd Sharif, and the areas surrounding Meru.

Prospective participants in the programme are encouraged to register online at screening.selangkah.my to facilitate the process.

The test runs from Saturday until today, at the futsal field across from the Dewan MPK building in Meru.

Upon arriving participants are required to check in via barcode or manually register at the counter, and then wait their turn to take a swab test.

The samples taken will be tested via RTK-Antigents, and its results posted in Selangkah within 24 hours.

Operating hours are from 9am until 4pm, with testing free of charge.