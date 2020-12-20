Cops nab 10 Chinese nationals, local man linked to online gambling in Kuala Lumpur

Police arrested 10 Chinese nationals and a local man believed to be linked to an online gambling syndicate in two raids at a residence in Jalan Conlay today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Police arrested 10 Chinese nationals and a local man believed to be linked to an online gambling syndicate in two raids at a residence in Jalan Conlay, early today.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the arrest and confiscation of items linked to their activities were conducted under an online gambling operation (Op Dadu) that began at 2am.

“Two raids were conducted in the operation, in the first raid police nabbed five Chinese nationals and a local man, and the second raid at 2.20am police arrested another five Chinese nationals.

“All detained are males and aged between 21 to 34 years old. Police also confiscated 190 mobile phones including five laptops used to conduct the illegal activity,” he said in a statement released today.

Mohamad Zainal said the Malaysian has been remanded for two days while the foreigners were remanded for four days starting today.

He said the case is investigated under Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155). — Bernama