Indah Water to maintain public sewerage system in Kelantan starting Jan 1

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the handover of the public sewerage system in Kelantan was to ‘standardise the operation of sewerage services throughout the country.’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, Dec 19 —The maintenance of the public sewerage system in Kelantan has now been handed over to the Federal government via Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) which will start operating on Jan 1.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Kelantan government consented through Majaari Services Sdn Bhd (Maajari) to hand over the sewerage system to IWK to ensure more orderly services which can be planned and implemented efficiently in the state.

“The handover of the public sewerage system in Kelantan also aims to standardise the operation of sewerage services throughout the country.

“In addition, it also ensures that the treated wastewater conform to high standards, especially in efforts to conserve water resources and the environment,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the handing over of the contract between the two companies signed by Majaari executive director Datuk Dr Wan Zawawi Wan Ismail and IWK chief executive officer Narendram Maniam, here, today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Tuan Ibrahim said through the handover, 33 public sewage treatment plants and 13 pump stations will be maintained by IWK besides providing sewage cleaning services to about 81,275 individual septic tanks as well as 259,343 traditional tanks throughout Kelantan.

“The handover will also open the door to more significant involvement by the Federal government in modernising the sewerage system in the state, among which the Environment and Water Ministry has identified the development of a sewage treatment plant based in Tunjong, near here worth more than half a billion in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“Funds will also be channelled for repair works on dilapidated sewage plants and pipeline networks to ensure that the people of Kelantan continue to enjoy quality services,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the move to hand over the sewerage system to the Federal government could open up new opportunities for local contractors to work with IWK in future projects.

Majaari was established in December 2007 and is wholly owned by Kelantan Utilities Mubaarakan Holdings Sdn Bhd (KUM) which is 100 per cent owned by the Kelantan Mentri Besar Incorporated and the state government has appointed Majaari to take over the management of sewerage system services in Kelantan from local authorities.

Earlier, at the same event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between IWK and KUM which aims for collaborative planning including providing technical services, conducting corporate social responsibility activities in Kelantan and implementing integrated billing with Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd. — Bernama