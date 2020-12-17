Over 30pc of personnel at four stations have serious integrity problems, says Johor police chief

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters was currently conducting a cleansing process to identify members and officers who had disciplinary problems. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 ― More than 30 per cent of the personnel at four police stations and one division at a district police headquarters (IPD) in Johor have been identified as having serious previous integrity record problems.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the finding was the result of a study and review by the Johor Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS) on all police stations and every division of district police headquarters at the contingent.

He said the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters was currently conducting a cleansing process to identify members and officers who had disciplinary problems.

According to him, the total number of members in the stations and branches identified as problematic was 263 officers and personnel, of which 91 had disciplinary records.

“This serious past integrity record problem has the potential to become a problem for the stations and the branches concerned.

“If necessary, we will expose (four stations and one IPD division), but the important thing is that action is taken..no need to hide anymore, the situation is getting more serious and I will not compromise,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Ayob Khan said all the members involved would undergo the My Liability Programme which involved counselling and consultation sessions by the religious and counselling division (BAKA) of Johor, which should be done to prevent a repeat of the offences and if necessary they would also be transferred.

At the same time, he said, starting in early January until now, JIPS Johor had opened 230 disciplinary investigation papers (KST) involving 32 senior officers, 246 junior police officers and two civil servants, of which misconduct was the highest at 154 cases, followed by 46 drug and disciplinary cases.

According to him, action would be taken without compromise since many cases involving personnel who had up to 18 disciplinary cases but were not subject to dismissal.

Ayob Khan said JIPS had also opened 161 disciplinary inquiry papers involving 78 senior officers and 152 low-ranking members related to slanders and flying letters.

As a result of the investigations, disciplinary actions were taken against 32 officers and policemen under Regulation 37 (with dismissal or demotion), 162 officers and personnel under Regulation 36 (actions not aimed at dismissal or demotion) and 37 officers and personnel under Regulation 33 (court conviction).

“To date, 45 senior officers and members have also been charged in court, 14 suspended and 46 sacked for various criminal offences and misconducts in which Johor is highest this year involving dismissal cases,” he said.

He said, since the beginning of this year alone, 54 arrests on personnel had also been made after surprise urine screening tests, apart from the detention of one personnel each for vehicle theft cases, protecting foreigners, ketum leaf ownership and two policemen involved in extortions.

Ayob Khan said JIPS Johor also detected 22 officers and personnel with past criminal records including people on the wanted list before entering the police service, where they were found to be serving the force, and action would be taken.

“JIPS, also at the same time, checked the background of all 829 police volunteers and found that two officers and 42 personnel have criminal records and some of them have been convicted in court. They are still serving at police stations and will be recommended for terminations of their services, “he said. ― Bernama