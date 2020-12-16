Socso HQ shuts for four days after one confirmed Covid-19 case among staff

File pic of a Socso employee attending to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has confirmed a Covid-19 positive case at its headquarters.

Its chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the personnel in question is now receiving treatment in hospital.

“To that effect, Socso’s headquarters as well as all offices and business premises in Menara Perkeso along Jalan Ampang will be closed from Monday, December 14 until Friday, December 18, for decontamination works,” he said in a statement.

Azman said the case was being handled via the standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry.

“At Socso, the health and safety of our staff and patrons are always a priority.

“Socso will continue to cooperate with the authorities, particularly the Health Ministry, in curbing the pandemic and to guarantee the safety of all personnel and patrons in the building,” he said.

Yesterday saw 1,772 new Covid-19 cases in the country, with three deaths.