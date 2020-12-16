N. Sembilan to bring up motion to limit MB’s term

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 16 — The Negri Sembilan government will bring up a motion in the next state assembly sitting to limit the tenure of the mentri besar to just two terms.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the matter was contained in the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto and that it had been agreed in the state executive councillor meeting.

“So we have to agree this matter has been agreed in the Exco meeting and later the assembly sitting. We will make sure it becomes part of the bill or enactment.

“We will ask the legal officers to prepare the motion before submitting it to the constitutional committee of the state assembly,” he told a press conference after chairing the Exco meeting at Wisma Negri here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said, the state government would work with several private companies to upgrade the river area in the state to prevent flash floods.

“We have identified nine river areas and the cost of the upgrading work will be borne by the private companies,” he said. — Bernama