Penang Port Commission announces RM64m upgrade for ferry service, terminals; car transport to stop Jan 1

Penang Port Commission chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng speaks during a press conference at the Royale Chulan Hotel Penang December 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 15 ― The Penang ferry terminals on both the island and mainland will be upgraded to accommodate the introduction of new water buses and vehicle transporters in 2022.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said RM64 million will be invested in acquiring three water buses, two vehicle transporters and to renovate the ferry terminals on both sides to accommodate these.

The new ferry service using the new water buses and vehicle transporters will start on July 2022.

“In the interim, we will prepare two fast ferries to transport foot passengers from the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal,” he said.

This is to allow the upgrades to be performed at both the Raja Tun Uda Terminal on the island and Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal on the mainland.

The two fast ferries will only transport foot passengers so all four-wheeled vehicles must use the Penang bridges to travel between the island and the mainland from January 1.

One old ferry will still be in service at the existing ferry terminals to transport bicycles and motorcycles during this interim period.

Tan said about 1.5 million passengers on-foot use the ferry service while only about 200,000 four-wheeled vehicles use the ferry each year.

He said it was the Transport Ministry’s decision to stop providing the service to four-wheeled vehicles and focus more on foot passengers, motorcycles and bicycles.

“The two vehicle transporters will be able to transport bicycles and motorcycles, with a maximum capacity of 100 motorcycles,” he said.

He added that the vehicle transporters will also be able to carry four-wheeled vehicles in cases of emergency, such as transporting fire engines and ambulances if there was an incident on the first Penang bridge.

The Transport Ministry has allocated RM30 million for the purchase of the new water buses and vehicle transporters while the balance will be footed by the Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB).

PPSB was in the process of taking over the Penang ferry operations from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in January this year but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tan said PPSB submitted the business and new ferry development proposal to PPC on November 19 this year and both PPSB and PPC presented it to the Penang state exco on December 2.

He gave the assurance that the ferry rates for passengers will remain at RM1.20 per person during the interim period.

However, the rates will be reviewed in July 2022.

As for the iconic century-old ferries, Tan said two will be docked permanently at the Tanjung City Marina and turned into tourist attractions.

“These ferries will be upgraded and converted into a floating restaurant and a floating museum,” he said.

Free shuttle van services will be provided between the present ferry terminals and the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) to transport passengers to the terminal.

However, a bus station will also be built near the SPCT to connect passengers directly to the terminal for them to take the fast ferries to the mainland.

Passengers can contact the ferry customer service for more information at 04-3102363.