Former CEO, COO of e-Idaman plead not guilty to accepting bribes

Two former executives of a solid waste management and public cleansing concessionaire in the state pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to receiving RM170,000 in bribes to approve false claims in 2017 and 2018. — Istock pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 15 — Two former executives of a solid waste management and public cleansing concessionaire in the state pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to receiving RM170,000 in bribes to approve false claims in 2017 and 2018.

The accused, namely Environment Idaman Sdn Bhd (E-Idaman) former chief executive officer Mhd Saiful Anuar Zainal, 51, and former chief operating officer Azmi Amin Sarji, 51, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Murtazadi Amran.

For the first count, the two accused were jointly charged with receiving a bribe of RM170,000 from Syarikat Azhar Prestige Environment Sdn Bhd as an inducement to approve payment to the company even though no work was done.

For the second count, both were jointly charged with confirming the work done as stated in the tax invoice of Syarikat Syumul I Nur Sdn Bhd amounting to RM426,935.14, while no such service was provided.

They were charged with committing the offences at the E-Idaman office here between May 2017 and February 2018.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Azmi faced two other charges, namely receiving a bribe of RM181,177 from Syarikat Dinamik Fihn Jaya Sdn Bhd as an incentive to approve payment for work that had not been carried out, and confirming work done by Syarikat Abiwatan Sdn Bhd when no such work had taken place.

For each of the charges filed under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, both the accused could face a jail term not exceeding 20 years and fined RM10,000 or not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court allowed bail at RM20,000 for each charge with a Malaysian guarantor, with both accused ordered to surrender their travel documents to the court and report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

Murtazadi then set January 17 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Tan Sew Ping, while Mhd Saiful was represented by lawyer Muhamad Samsul Nizam Sohhimi and Azmi by lawyer Shamsul Sulaiman. — Bernama