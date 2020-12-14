Perak Umno looking at 11 candidates for Gerik poll

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 14 — Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad today said 11 names were suggested so far to contest the Gerik parliamentary by-election, which is set to take place next month.

However, Saarani, who is also Perak mentri besar, did not disclose the names that were suggested.

“I have met the Gerik Umno division committee last Friday and they have agreed in terms of the formula to suggest the candidates.

“Because under the party’s constitution, the candidates have to be suggested and agreed from the party’s division.

“Therefore in Gerik, they have agreed 11 candidates can be suggested,” he told a press conference after chairing the exco meeting at the State Secretariat Building.

Saarani pointed out that party will also allow those who are interested in contesting in the by-election to submit their biodata to the party’s state executive secretary by 5pm today.

“We want to be fair to everyone. So those who are interested to serve can send their application.

“The 11 candidates will be sending their applications today and the names will be brought to the management committee meeting and the candidates will be chosen by the party president later.

“However, all the candidates must be ready to be rejected, only then I will bring their names to the meeting. This is to avoid disappointment when they were not chosen,” he explained.

Last month, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the nomination for the by-elections has been set for Jan 4, while early voting on Jan 12.

The by-election has to be held due to the unexpected vacancy of the seat following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Hasbullah Osman died on Nov 16.

Hasbullah won the Gerik seat with a 5,528-vote majority in the 14th General Election.