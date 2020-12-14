Parit MP denies signing SD backing Anwar

Parit MP Datuk Nizar Zakaria has dismissed allegations that he is one of the 10 Umno elected representatives who were said to have signed the statutory declaration backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) as prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 14 — Parit MP Datuk Nizar Zakaria has dismissed allegations that he is one of the 10 Umno elected representatives who were said to have signed the statutory declaration (SD) backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

“I have never signed any SD in support of Anwar. I will never betray Umno and BN, I will always adhere to the principles and abide by all Umno instructions and decisions,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

A news portal reported that Nizar was among 10 Umno lawmakers who had signed the SD.

Yesterday, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Kimanis MP Mohamad Alamin also denied that they signed the SD. — Bernama