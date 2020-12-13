Dengue cases spike 30.8pc in N. Sembilan, says state exco

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in San Juan March 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — The cumulative number of dengue cases recorded in Negri Sembilan has shown an increase of 30.8 per cent from January to December 5, which is 2,816 cases compared to 2,513 cases recorded in the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said Seremban recorded the highest number with 2,408 cases, followed by Tampin (96), Port Dickson (88), Jempol (78), Rembau (67), Jelebu (53) and Kuala Pilah (26).

“In the 49th week, from November 29 to December 5, as many as 26 cases were reported in the state,” he said in a statement, today.

He said one dengue death was reported to date, bringing the death toll to nine or 0.3 per cent compared to 10 cases (0.5 per cent) for the same period last year.

According to Veerapan there were 10 active dengue localities, nine in Seremban and one in Tampin.

“People are encouraged to clean their premises for 10 minutes every week to eliminate all water-holding containers and potential breeding grounds for aedes mosquitoes, thereby preventing the spread of dengue fever,” he said. — Bernama