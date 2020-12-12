Shafie Apdal:Opposition must be bold enough to change leadership

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he saw no reason Warisan couldn't be active outside the state. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — Opposition parties in the country must be brave enough to change their leadership to move forward, especially in facing the coming General Election, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said that through the new leadership, the opposition would get a boost in terms of a different direction to be offered to the people and he believes that the opposition has many young leaders who could be featured to achieve that goal.

“They must be brave to make changes, not just say they (old leaders) are not worthy, but many capable young people are offering themselves to be the leaders of the opposition.

“I’m not saying that certain individuals need to be replaced, but we have to prepare for the next election the people are facing a lot of problems (like) unemployment, Covid-19, the economy what can we offer in the coming General Election if our modus operandi is still the same?” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the 2019 Warisan Annual General Assembly in Likas here today, which was also attended by Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking.

Mohd Shafie said that in looking at the need to change the leadership, what transpired after the 14th GE should be reviewed because although the opposition won that election, it eventually lost power due to internal unrest, especially among party leaders.

“We tried to unite the people and leadership, but it didn’t work because there was no clear direction with the existing leadership not only unite the leadership we have but also unite all Malaysians, unity is very important to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the assembly unanimously approved a motion for the Sabah-based Warisan to spread its wings to Peninsular Malaysia.

“If Umno can set foot (in Sabah), DAP, PKR and Amanah also can, then why can’t Warisan be established in Peninsular Malaysia? It’s not easy but we must have a direction,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said the move was not contrary to the party’s constitution, adding that Warisan need not have to change its name to set foot in Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama