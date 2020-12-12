Ismail Sabri: 241 individuals arrested for violating Covid-19 SOPs

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 202 individuals were issued with compounds while 39 individuals were remanded to facilitate further investigations.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Police arrested 241 people yesterday for violating the government’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, Ismail said 202 individuals were issued with compounds while 39 individuals were remanded to facilitate further investigations.

“Among the offences includes premises failing to provide check-in equipment (78), not wearing face mask in public areas (77), failing to comply with physical distancing instructions (43), entertainment center activities (41) and others (2),” he said.

Ismail said the Compliance Operation Task Force headed by the police conducted a total of 50,258 checks nationwide yesterday.

He said a total of 2,837 Compliance Teams involving 12,888 enforcement officers monitored 3,566 supermarkets, 4,996 restaurants as well as 1,860 hawkers, 1,179 factories, 3,557

banks and 630 government offices.

The Task Force also monitored a total of 1,083 land transport terminals, 290 water transport terminals as well as 101 air transport terminals.

Ismail said Ops Benteng — an effort to curb the entry of undocumented migrants — resulted in 51 illegal immigrants, one tekong (boat skipper) detained.

He said authorities also seized six land vehicles and two boats.

Ops Benteng, involved PDRM, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) and Malaysia Border Security Agency (AKSEM).

The team yesterday erected 125 roadblocks under three separate operations.