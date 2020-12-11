RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel prices up three sen

A man refuels his motorcycle at a Petronas petrol station in Ipoh November 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel will go up by three sen per litre for the period Dec 12 - 18.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.73, RON97 (RM2.03) and diesel (RM1.93).

The ministry said the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama



