In Penang, security guard charged with stabbing chef to death

Ong Lai Seng is led by police to the Georgetown Magistrate Court December 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 11 ― A 65-year-old security guard was charged with the murder of a chef at the magistrate’s court here today.

Ong Lai Seng was charged with committing the offence at about 8.50pm on December 5.

He allegedly murdered the chef, Chuah Kok Seong, 42, at the guard house of a flat in Persiaran Paya Terubong.

No plea was recorded from Ong as he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan requested for a mention date pending the transfer of the case to the High Court.

“We need to prepare the documentations to transfer the case to the High Court,” he told the court.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap set January 27 next year for mention of the case.

It was reported last week that Chuah was stabbed 10 times, allegedly by a security guard, at his apartment block in Paya Terubong and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Penang Hospital.

It is learnt that the 42-year-old had met the security guard at the guard house of his apartment block when he was stabbed.