Selangor DOE, Klang Municipal Council raid premises cleaning used barrels in Teluk Gong on suspicion of causing water pollution

SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — The Selangor Department of Environment (DoE) and Klang Municipal Council (MPK) raided a premises in Jalan Telok Gong, Port Klang near here today on suspicion of causing water pollution.

Selangor DOE director Nor Aziah Jaafar said the premises, which illegally carried out cleaning activities of used barrels, had caused the formation of white-coloured foams in a ditch in Taman Ubudiah.

“During the 10am raid, the floor and drain of the premises were found to be wet although it did not carry out any operations.

“Further investigation on the premises found that a covered area had been used as a place to wash used barrels and the washing water, including scheduled waste, had been illegally drained into the ditch located behind the premises.

“The investigation also found that the used barrels were obtained from around Klang and the washed ones are resold to factories, such as chemical manufacturing plants, for refilling purposes,” she said in a statement here today, adding that four investigation papers had been opened on the owner of the premises.

Nor Aziah also urged the public to be the DOE’s ears and eyes and report any pollution activities. — Bernama