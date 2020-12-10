Penang Island City Council closes its Treasury Department after staff positive for Covid-19

Penang Island City Council personnel conduct sanitisation at the Treasury Department after detection of a Covid-positive case at Komtar December 10, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of MBPP

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 ― The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has closed its Treasury Department for three days to sanitise the area after one of its staff members was confirmed positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

According to a statement issued by MBPP, the staff received the test results at 5pm and the city council took immediate action to conduct sanitisation of the Treasury Department located on Level 15 of Komtar.

“The office on level 15 and other frequent contact areas such as the toilets, surau and counters were also sanitised at 7.30pm,” it said.

The Treasury Department office will be closed from today to December 13.

The Treasury Department staff in question last entered the office on December 4.

The staff was allowed to work from home from December 7 onwards after their child tested positive for Covid-19.

The city council has identified a total of 15 other staff as close contacts and the list of names was handed to the state Health Department for further action.

Today, 10 MBPP staff will be screened, with the rest to follow soon.

All of the 15 staff have been ordered to work from home starting today until further notice.

The revenue division on Level Three of Komtar was also sanitised yesterday evening as an additional preventive measure.

MBPP stressed that it will continue to clean regularly frequent touch points at public spaces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.