Motion of no-confidence against PM Muhyiddin under spotlight in Parliament today

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― The issue on the motion of no-confidence and confidence vote for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be the highlight during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) through a question to the prime minister.

Hasan wants to know when the 26 motions on the vote of no-confidence and two motions on the vote of confidence would be tabled, debated and put to vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) will ask minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the ministry's short-term strategy to optimise domestic tourism activities now that the restriction on inter-state and inter-district travel has been lifted.

During the oral question and answer session, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the government whether the Pakatan Nasional (PN) government will re-introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) or wealth tax to increase revenue.

Meanwhile, the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage will also continue with three more ministries today, namely the Youth and Sports Ministry, Human Resource Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

The winding up by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is expected to be a heated one as it will involve allocation for the Department of Special Affairs (Jasa), which has been rebranded as a Community Communication Department (J-Kom) and given different roles and functions. ― AFP