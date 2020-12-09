Under fire for snubbing audience with Perak Sultan, PAS says wanted to avoid ‘error’

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan says PAS was trying to ensure its Perak assemblymen did not err in their audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday that they failed to attend. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — PAS was trying to ensure its Perak assemblymen did not err in their audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday that they failed to attend, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

Takiyuddin also insisted that the Islamist party was respectful of the country’s royal institutions and upheld their sovereignty.

However, his statement today appeared to contradict Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria who said the party leadership ordered them not to attend the audience yesterday.

“On the issue of attendance at the Perak state palace, it was because PAS did not want any errors in decisions, especially those involving the Sultan’s decree; as such, PAS ordered all PAS assemblymen to be present at the palace once they have been summoned,” Takiyuddin said.

He then expressed his party’s commitment towards Perikatan Nasional in the Perak political crisis.

Yesterday, Razman said just ahead of the three Perak PAS assemblymen’s audience with the Sultan that the party leadership had given instructions for them to cancel the audience.

The incident has left the Islamist party open to critics who accused PAS of insolence and defying the Sultan.

Aside from PAS, Sultan Nazrin had also summoned Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the state’s Bersatu assemblymen, and the leaders of the Perak Pakatan Harapan parties, among others.

All attended their audiences save for the PAS lawmakers.

The audiences were to poll the party leaders and assemblymen on their support for the next Perak mentri besar to replace Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was ousted by a vote of confidence launched by Umno.

However, the audiences yesterday failed to convince the Perak Ruler that any party or candidate yet has the support of the majority needed to form the next state government.