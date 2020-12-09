Elderly man reported missing from Desa Petaling found in Rembau

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― A 77-year-old man who was reported missing since Monday night has been found in Rembau, Negri Sembilan this evening, Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed.

Low Kon Fatt, a trader, who police said was last seen in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, has since been admitted to the Rembau Hospital after he was discovered weak and lost in his car in an area believed to be nearby the same hospital.

“(He has been) found in Rembau, hospitalised.

“Passers-by found him in his car, he was weak,” said Nik Ezanee told the media in a brief statement earlier.

Nik Ezanee added that he was informed through a phone call from the Rembau Hospital of Low’s discovery.

Before his discovery today, the last anyone heard from Low was through a phone call to his wife on Monday night around 9pm informing her that he had lost his way after delivering goods to a customer earlier in the afternoon.

Through social media posts by the Low’s children, his supposed last known location to them was in the vicinity of the Desa Petaling area, about 43 km away from where police say he was last seen in Klang.

Rembau and Klang are about 120km apart.

