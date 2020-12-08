Perikatan’s original coalition best formula to resolve Perak crisis, says academic

The Perak political crisis began after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Bersatu, failed to obtain majority support of the state assemblymen in the vote of confidence at the state assembly sitting on Friday. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The original coalition of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Perak, involving Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS, is still considered to be the best formula in the effort to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) School of Social Sciences lecturer Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said that it was seen as more rational and practical, and did not have a negative impact at the federal level.

“The formation of PN has its ups and downs but I believe it is the best formula that should be adopted now, so that the political crisis does not turn murkier in Perak, nor spread to the federal level,” he said as a guest on last night’s Bernama TV talkshow Ruang Bicara.

He said that the coalition needed improvement and that it was time for a discourse to resolve conflicts in the spirit of consensus as a big family.

He was also of the opinion that every state assemblyman in the coalition should show maturity and have a strong spirit to work together again to continue the existing policies in the state, including ensuring that the state’s 2021 Budget can be tabled and approved at the state legislative assembly sitting.

Speaking on efforts to create a new political alignment between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Perak, he said that the matter was difficult to implement because it involved sacrificing principles and adopting compromises that had to be refined, not to mention the insurmountable task of getting approvals from the grassroots, particularly from members of Umno and DAP who were considered political foes.

The Perak political crisis began after mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Bersatu, failed to obtain majority support of the state assemblymen in the vote of confidence in the mentri besar at the state assembly sitting on Friday.

Ahmad Faizal, who is an Chenderiang assemblyman, received the votes of support from 10 assemblymen, while 48 others voted against him, and one abstained from voting.

The Perak state assembly comprises 25 Umno assemblymen, DAP (16), Bersatu (five), Amanah (five), PKR (three), PAS (three), and one each from Gerakan and Independent. ― Bernama