Two children, one woman killed in Kampar shophouse fire

KAMPAR, Dec 6 — Three individuals including two children, believed to be from one family, were found dead in a fire in a three-storey shophouse at Jalan Kampar Barat 3, here, today.

The state’s Zone 1 Fire and Rescue Department head Nor Rasidamayati Abd Rasid said they received a distress call at 10.03am and a team from the Kampar Fire and Rescue station rushed to the location.

“After putting out the fire, firefighters found a woman, believed to be a nurse, aged 35, a boy, 7, and a girl, 12, on a bed at 10.20 am,” she told reporters when met at the incident’s location.

She said the victims, who suffered burns, were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were brought to Kampar Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama