Perak Sultan accepts Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as MB

IPOH, Dec 6 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah accepted Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s resignation as the mentri besar.

The Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor said in a statement that the Sultan thanked Ahmad Faizal for carrying out the mentri besar duty twice, the first since May 2018 and for the second time since March 13 this year.

“The Sultan granted an audience to Ahmad Faizal on December 5 at 3pm at the Istana Kinta here.

“After Ahmad Faizal lost the vote of confidence in the State Assembly on Friday, he informed the Sultan that his position as the mentri besar was directly affected.

“Following the incident, Ahmad Faizal presented his resignation letter together with those of all the state executive councillors (exco). The Sultan accepted the resignations,” he said.

The Sultan also thanked all the exco for their service to the state.

On Friday, Ahmad Faizal was brought down by a vote of confidence on him that was submitted by a Perak Umno assemblyman and accepted by Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid, also from Umno.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.