Perak MB crisis not a national issue, says Annuar Musa

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Perak political crisis involving Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is a local problem and not a national issue, said Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In fact, he said the issue had not been discussed formally either by the central BN Political Bureau or even the Umno Supreme Council.

“Nevertheless, the Perak political crisis needs to be handled well by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government so as not to cause further instability and division,” he said after attending the [email protected] programme at the Kerinchi People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Lembah Pantai today.

He stressed that leaders from each party should sit down and discuss as a family to ensure that the spirit of consensus and PN coalition remains strong in the state.

Annuar said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would go to Perak today to get the latest feedback and updates from the state Umno Liaison Body.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain the majority support of the state assemblymen in the motion of vote of confidence on the mentri besar at the state assembly sitting.

Annuar said it was better for PN leaders not to make too much statements on the matter so as not to cause confusion among the people.

At the event, Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, handed over food aid worth RM50 each to 706 recipients. — Bernama