Ismail Sabri: Discussions to be held with Tourism Ministry on what ‘social activities’ to allow

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), economic activities are permitted while social activities are prohibited, but when it comes to the tourism sector, this is a “grey area”.

“For example, tourism bus operators would consider their activities as economic, yet tourists themselves would be engaging in social activities. So we need to be clearer,” Ismail said at a press conference today.

He added that some have also questioned if zoos can be reopened in localities not under the CMCO, as visiting one is considered an outdoor activity.

The minister added that once the Tourism Ministry has submitted the list of recommended activities, it will be forwarded to the Health Ministry for further review and fine-tuning.