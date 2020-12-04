PAS says not involved in forming new Perak government

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Islamist party PAS said that it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government following the ousting of Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar via a vote of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly earlier.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that his party would however still play its role “as usual” in the state and national level.

“PAS is aware of the decision of the vote of no confidence by the majority of state assemblymen against the Perak mentri besar, which took place in the Perak State Legislative Assembly, where three PAS state assemblymen also supported the motion, in line with the stand taken by the PAS central political committee.

“Therefore, in line with the decision, the PAS leadership has made a decision to not join in any efforts to form the new Perak state government,” Takiyuddin who is also the de facto law minister, said.

After losing a confidence vote at the State Assembly today, Ahmad Faizal said he believes there will not be a transition in government, but rather a change of mentri besar only.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, said that the party will remain with the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition despite half of the no-confidence votes coming from the PN bloc.

Ahmad Faizal also urged state Bersatu members to accept his fate with an open heart.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal lost a motion of confidence that was tabled against him at the state legislative assembly.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

Ahmad Faizal said he will seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, today at 5pm at Istana Kinta here.