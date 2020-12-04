Kelantan top cop warns public against using floods as an excuse to flout Covid-19 SOPs

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat during a visit to a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tiong in Kota Bharu December 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Members of the public have been warned against using current flood situation as an excuse for violating the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the police would not hesitate to take stern actions against those who deliberately flouting the SOPs.

“If the SOPs stipulate against three people travelling together in one vehicle, then people must adhere (to it) unless there is a strong reason to do so.

“Do not travel in a big group just to see the current floods situation,” he told reporters after visiting a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tiong here.

A total of 50 people from a nearby village were housed at the centre after their houses were inundated in flood waters following heavy rain since yesterday.

Shafien said there was no reason for the Kelantanese not to know the SOPs as the authorities had announced it when the state was placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from Nov 16 to Dec 6.

He also urged the public not to gather in groups without observing physical distancing in the event of floods.

“If (they) do not adhere to the SOPs, police will issue summons and this is what we emphasis,” he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation of all agencies in carrying out the evacuation operations for flood victims in Kota Bharu and Pasir Puteh districts.

The number of flood victims seeking shelter at 10 PPS from the two districts stands at 296 people from 78 families. — Bernama