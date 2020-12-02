PMO: More details on KL-Singapore HSR project in due course

A general view of the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya December 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysia and Singapore will announce further details regarding the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project through a joint statement in due course, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today.

It said in a statement that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong had taken stock of the progress of discussions and gained a good understanding of each country’s positions.

“Muhyiddin and Lee Hsien Loong had a video conference call today on the HSR project, in view of the Dec 31, 2020 deadline for the second and final extension of the suspension of the project.

“Both Prime Ministers also reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, covering many areas of cooperation, and the sincere desire to further strengthen these relations for mutual benefit,” the statement said. — Bernama