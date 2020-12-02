Pahang govt dismisses rumours of TEMCO in Kuantan, Pekan and Bentong

Armed Forces personnel man a road block at Zone B and Zone C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh November 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, Dec 2 — The Pahang government today dismissed as fake a social media viral message that a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) will be enforced in the Kuantan, Pekan and Bentong districts.

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the matter was not decided at today's meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force, contrary to what was mentioned in the message.

“No TEMCO is to be enforced. Instead, the committee is undertaking contact tracing and risk assessment of the new positive cases detected in the state.

“The people are reminded not to circulate fake news on social media. They should refer to information from official sources on the Covid-19 situation in Pahang,” he said in a statement.

Sallehuddin reminded the people to abude by the standard operating procedures (SOP) to stem Covid-19 infection, such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and keeping away from crowded places.

The allegation of a possible TEMCO to be enforced in the three districts went viral on WhatsApp after a woman in Kuantan was said to have contracted Covid-19 yesterday. — Bernama