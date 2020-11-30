Ismail Sabri: 741 arrested for RMCO violation; 331 offenders caught in nightclubs, pubs

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Defence November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Police arrested 741 people yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a press briefing, he said that 21 from the total number arrested were remanded for further investigation while the rest were issued with compounds.

Ismail said the most common offence committed yesterday was once again people taking part in activities at entertainment centres, which accounted for 331 arrests.

“A further 202 were arrested due to lack of physical distancing, while 93 were arrested for not wearing facemasks.

“Eighty-two were arrested either for not providing check-in equipment at their premises, or not recording their personal details when entering a premise,” he said.

Another 41 were arrested for trying to cross state or district borders restricted by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) without permission, while 22 were arrested for unspecified violations.

Ismail said Ops Benteng — an effort to curb the entry of undocumented migrants — resulted in 27 arrests nationwide.

He added that 687 people returned from overseas yesterday, and are currently being quarantined.

He also said that 31 sanitation operations were conducted yesterday across 11 states and two federal territories.