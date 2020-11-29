Communications Ministry enhancing Covid-19 message delivery in Tamil, Mandarin, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Nov 29 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is making efforts to strengthen the dissemination of information on the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Mandarin and Tamil.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said there are now minor gaps in the delivery of news and information in these two languages compared to the Malay language.

“We are enhancing the message for presentation in Mandarin and Tamil, while for the people of Sabah and Sarawak we are also improving the delivery in the Kadazan and Iban languages.

“Actually, we are also aware that Malaysians are beginning to feel tired and stressed in facing this pandemic; so the message to be presented by KKMM will also be made fresh and improved from time to time,” he told a news conference after attending the Indera Mahkota Prihatin progamme here today.

Saifuddin, the Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, said the ministry would also step up the delivery of news for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) and improve the dissemination of information to foreigners by using the services of interpreters. — Bernama