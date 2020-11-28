Perak MACC nabs CEO of state-owned company over for allegedly submitting false documents for approval

According to sources, the CEO was arrested at the Perak MACC office at about 3.45pm yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Nov 28 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the chief executive officer of a Perak government-owned subsidiary for allegedly submitting false documents to the Perak state secretary for approval.

Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar today issued a two-day remand order against the 45-year-old man for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The documents were in relation to the offer letter for appointment as the CEO on a permanent post with a monthly salary of RM20,000 when the minutes of a state government meeting dated December 8, 2017 had stated that it was a contract post.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad confirmed the arrest when contacted. ― Bernama