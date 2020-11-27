Yong Gang busted as police solve 30 burglary cases around PJ, Serdang, Brickfields

Razali said the four men, all locals, were arrested following a report by a manager of a convenience store on a break-in at the premises in Bandar Puteri, Puchong on Nov 16. — AFP pic

SERDANG, Nov 27 ― The police have solved 30 cases of break-ins, including at convenience shops, around Serdang, Brickfields and Petaling Jaya with the arrest of four ”Yong Gang” members.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the four men, all locals, were arrested following a report by a manager of a convenience store on a break-in at the premises in Bandar Puteri, Puchong on Nov 16. Two cash drawers and cash worth RM2,094 were stolen there.

Following the report, he said, a 41-year-old man was arrested in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, and he then led the police to an apartment in the area, where the three other suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested.

The police also seized several house-breaking tools, swords, knives, decoders, close circuit cameras (CCTV), compact disc players, televisions and motorcycles, he told a media conference at the Serdang District Police Headquarters today.

He said all the four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, with three of them having previous criminal records.

The suspects, who are in remand for seven days, also confessed to being involved in a break-in in Petaling Jaya on Oct 8 after a video recording of the suspects committing the crime went viral on social media recently, he added. ― Bernama