SEDC chairman: Federal, Sarawak govts’ initiatives help tourism players weather Covid-19 impact

KUCHING, Nov 27 ― The initiatives taken by the Federal and Sarawak governments to revitalise the tourism industry would enable the players to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on global air travel that would not likely recover until 2024.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain today said the world had changed and the corporate sector was forced to adapt to new norms as the markets would continuously be threatened by the pandemic and development of new technologies.

“Even though the National Economic Action Council predicted that it will take four years for Malaysia’s tourism industry to recover, there is still hope for the players to woo travellers especially in the domestic market by offering saleable tourism products that are creative and innovative,” he told reporters during a walkabout at the Sarawak Culture Village (SCV) in Santubong here.

He said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in November last year had announced that SEDC would take the lead in the development of tourism products, including construction of new hotels and upgrading existing ones.

"This is in line with our state government’s keen efforts to collaborate with the private sector on tourism development, which is one of the four priorities under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said SEDC planned to invest substantially to develop the Damai peninsula into a major tourist destination based on the tourism masterplan to develop the location with new attractions and other development initiatives.

These, he said, will include new resorts, theme parks, cable cars, jungle trails and trekking facilities, wellness and health enclaves, marina and commercial and residential properties costing about RM4 billion which are in line with SEDC’s strategic plan of transforming the popular seaside area into a bustling tourism destination under the proposed Damai Resort City project.

Among the development initiatives and improvement works undertaken by SEDC last year were the refurbishment and upgrading of 239 guest rooms and corridors, third floor function rooms and other related works at the Puteri Wing of Riverside Majestic Hotel in Kuching, he said.

He added that similar works were also undertaken at Grand Margherita Hotel and Sarawak Plaza shopping complex, Sunset Ballroom foyer at Damai Beach Resort as well as at Damai Lagoon Resort and Spa. ― Bernama