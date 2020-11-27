Negri Sembilan govt annouces special Covid-19 aid with RM10m allocation

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun tables a deficit Budget for 2021 at Wisma Negeri in Seremban November 27, 2020. ― Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 27 ― The Negri Sembilan government has today announced a RM10 million special Covid-19 aid specifically aimed at helping to ease the burden faced by the people, including the frontliners, in the state due to the pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, in announcing this when tabling the Negri Sembilan Supply Bill (2021) 2020, said the allocation would be channelled into the state’s disaster relief trust account

“Other than focusing on empowering the economic and educational wellbeing of the people, the welfare aspect is also one of the important agenda that has become a priority in the state’s administration,” he said in the Third Meeting (Budget) of the Third Term of the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting, themed “Stimulating the Economy, Empowering the People”, today.

Aminuddin also said that in a bid to focus on the people’s welfare, a total of RM16.6 million had been set aside for the implementation of several initiatives, including further raising the rate of general assistance by RM50 per month for an increase of between RM250 and RM320 in total monthly allowance, benefiting 4,600 recipients.

Meanwhile, in appreciation of the efforts and sacrifices of 1,862 Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers in the state, a total of RM1.3 million has been allocated for the purpose of increasing their monthly allowances by between RM50 and RM100, he said. ― Bernama