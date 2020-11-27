Drug addict claims trial to ramming bike into traffic cop at Ipoh roadblock amid CMCO

I Nor Azman was charged under Section 44(1A)(a)of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Reuters pic POH, Nov 27 ― A drug addict today claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court in here for ramming his motorcycle into a traffic police officer who was on duty during a conditional movement control order (CMCO) roadblock.

Nor Azman Mat Salleh, 35, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before magistrate, Umzarul An Nur Umar.

Nor Azman was accused of riding his motorcycle under the influence of drugs, which resulted in him to ram into Corporal Mohd Aizal Md Lazim, who was manning a roadblock on Jalan Silibin at 11.15am.

The 36-year-old traffic police officer suffered severe injuries.

Nor Azman was charged under Section 44(1A)(a)of the Road Transport Act 1987 that is punishable under Section 44(1A) of the same Act.

The said section carries a jail term of between three and 10 years; and a fine of between RM30,000 and RM50,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Afiqah requested the court to set bail at RM10,000.

However, the accused pleaded for a lower bail by stating that his wife is heavily pregnant and has young kids.

Umzarul An Nur then allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety and his license to be suspended until the case was resolved.

The case has been set on Jan 14 next year for mention.