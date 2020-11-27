Covid-19: Travellers from Sabah to Kelantan must undergo second swab test, says state security council director

Kelantan State Security Council director Jefny Muhammad says travellers from Sabah to Kelantan will be required to undergo a second Covid-19 swab test after the mandatory five-day quarantine period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Nov 27 ― Travellers from Sabah to Kelantan will be required to undergo a second Covid-19 swab test after the mandatory five-day quarantine period, said Kelantan State Security Council (MKN) director Jefny Muhammad.

He said the swab test was compulsory for everyone even if the first test carried out three days before leaving Sabah had come back negative.

“Upon arrival at the airport, they will taken to a gazetted quarantine centres to undergo the swab test and five-day compulsory quarantine.

So far, we have two gazetted quarantines, namely the State Educational Technology Division (SSTP) in Pengkalan Chepa and the Mara Higher Skills College (KKTM) in Pasir Mas, as well as the H Elite Hotel for those who can afford it,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the MKN meeting at the Disease Control Branch Office, Public Health Division, State Health Department here today.

Commenting further, Jefny said that 121 travellers from Sabah, including civil servants, teachers and police personnel, will be arriving at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa from tomorrow.

For this, he said, two buses would be provided to transport the travellers to the quarantine centres.

“For those arriving on officials matters, such as meetings, they too will be assessed by the State Health Depatment personnel on duty at the airport and, based on that, they may be fitted with green wristbands to enable them to be present at places they are required to be at,” he said.

He said the measure was taken to safeguard the welfare of the local community as Sabah was among the states with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country. ― Bernama