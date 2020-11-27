CMCO: Sabah allows busking in buildings, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the activity could be carried out only if the performance duration and number of spectators complied with the rules set by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and local authorities. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — The Sabah government allows busking to be carried out in enclosed locations or inside buildings in accordance with previously stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs), said state Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

However, he said in a statement today that the activity could be carried out only if the performance duration and number of spectators complied with the rules set by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah’s compliance rate of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) SOP was 97.9 per cent, with three districts recording the highest compliance rate, namely Kinabatangan, Sipitang and Kota Belud.

He also advised the public to continue giving their cooperation in an effort to break the chain of infection by adhering to the SOPs, including adopting the new normal in their daily lives and to go for immediate screening if they have close contacts who are confirmed to be Covid-19 positive. — Bernama