Malaysia-Thai border shooting: Two of three bullets removed from Norihan’s body

Sgt Norihan a/l Tari arrives at Penang Hospital from Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, Perlis, November 25, 2020. — Bernama pic GEORGE TOWN, Nov 26 — General Operations Force (GOF) personnel Sgt Norihan a/l Tari successfully underwent surgery to remove two of three bullets from his body after being shot by smugglers in a shootout at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar, Perlis early Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said Norihan was still unconscious but was reported to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery at the Penang Hospital (HPP) today.

“Norihan’s surgery started at 1.30pm and completed at 5.45pm and was carried out by a medical team including specialists at the hospital.

“Two bullets in the abdominal area near the spine were successfully removed, while the other bullet near the lung has not been removed yet we are still waiting for further information from doctors, whether further surgery is required,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that doctors were closely monitoring Norihan’s condition in the intensive care unit.

Yesterday, Norihan was transferred from the Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, Perlis to undergo surgery to remove the bullets and receive further treatment. Two family members, including his wife, accompanied him.

Bernama previously reported that Cpl Baharuddin Ramli, 54, who was posthumously promoted to sargeant, was killed while Norihan, 39, was seriously injured in a shootout with smugglers that happened around 2.30am Tuesday just 600 metres from the TS9 command post in Padang Besar, Perlis.

Baharuddin and Norihan, members of the GOF Senoi Praaq unit, were conducting surveillance when they bumped into 13 smugglers, which then escalated into a shootout. — Bernama