Federal govt appoints Sabah Law Society to provide Covid-19 mediation services to public

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 — The Sabah Law Society (SLS) has been appointed by the Federal government to provide mediation services through its trained and accredited mediators to members of the public under the newly formed Covid-19 Mediation Centre, effective immediately.

Announcing this, SLS president Roger Chin said it was in line with the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (Covid-19) Act, which came into force on October 23, and aims to benefit individuals and companies that are economically affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The mediation centre established to help resolve disputes if certain contractual obligations cannot be met due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The mediation carried out is open to all, with the disputed sum limited to RM300,000 and below whereby disputing parties can attempt to resolve matters without involving a court hearing.

“For those who qualify, essentially for the B40 and M40 groups, the government will subsidise the cost of the mediation,” he said in a statement, today.

Chin said the disputes that open to be mediated upon, in line with the Schedule of Part II of the Act, are construction work contracts or construction consulting contracts and any other contracts relating to the supply of materials, equipment or construction workers.

He said performance bonds or the equivalent issued pursuant to a construction contract or supply contract; professional services contract; lease or rental of non-residential immovable property; contracts by a tourism enterprise; and contacts relating to religious pilgrimages are also open to mediation.

It also includes event contracts for the provision of any venue, accommodation, facilities, transportation, entertainment, catering or other goods or services, including any business meetings, incentive trips, conferences, exhibitions and sales events, concerts, shows, weddings, parties or other social gatherings or sporting events, for participants, attendees, guests, patrons or spectators for the assembly or event, he said.

Chin said in view of this development and to meet the expected increase in demand for qualified mediators, SLS will be bolstering its ranks of qualified mediators by conducting further mediation training courses.

Members of the public are encouraged to go to the official website at www.pmc19.gov.my for further information on the services provided, how to obtain such services as well as to check their eligibility for subsidised mediation, he added. ― Bernama