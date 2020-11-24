Umno supreme council member calls for ‘honest politics’ ahead of Budget 2021 vote

Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi hinted that there was lots of backstabbing in the current government. —Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi today said the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is on rocky ground due to the absence of honest politics.

Taking to Facebook, Mohd Puad hinted that there was lots of backstabbing in the current government.

“This is the final week. Anything can happen this week. The Budget might be approved or rejected, no-confidence vote, Parliament dissolved, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin might be the shortest serving prime minister and there might be a new prime minister.

“All this is due to the weakness of the current government, which is Government 113,” he wrote in his posting.

Mohd Puad also urged leaders to keep their egos in check and stop pursuing vendettas.

“The people are getting bored with this,” he said.

“This is the price Muhyiddin has to pay. Apart from failing to implement a state of emergency, Muhyiddin now needs a miracle to save the PN government,” he added.

Budget 2021 tabled on November 6 marks the first national expenditure planning by the eight-month-old PN coalition led by Muhyiddin and has been presented as a Covid Budget.

Voting is expected to take place on Thursday.

Opposition MPs as well as some government backbenchers have indicated that they may not support the Budget, despite calls from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to do so.

Others have given their conditional support, including former prime minister and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, as long as the government amends several provisions in its proposed Budget.

Last week, PN Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim came under fire from his own Umno colleagues after he made a broad remark describing government MPs who criticised the Budget as “betraying” public trust.