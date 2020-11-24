Police: Constable hurt in crash after motorcycle kicked by mat rempit in Penang

A police constable was injured after his motorcycle crashed when it was kicked by a mat rempit he was chasing in Kampung Tanjung Berembang yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

NIBONG TEBAL, Nov 24 — A police constable was injured after his motorcycle crashed when it was kicked by a mat rempit he was chasing in Kampung Tanjung Berembang here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said the incident happened at a junction when the constable and his colleague were pursuing a group of mat rempit involved in illegal racing.

The 20-year-old constable was treated at Hospital Sungai Bakap for injuries to his right hand, elbow and face, he said when contacted today.

“The two constables were on motorcycle patrol at 3am when they responded to a call about illegal racing along Jalan Kampung Tanjung Berempang.

“However, the motorcyclists fled on seeing the policemen, resulting in a chase,” he added.

Lee said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident. — Bernama