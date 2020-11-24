EPF cautions public against fake i-Sinar apps

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) warns on their Facebook page that there are several fake i-Sinar apps. These apps were made to prey on unsuspecting users that wish to get more information on the i-Sinar initiative.

The fake apps included “My Fund”, and several “i-Sinar Online” apps. Fortunately, I wasn’t about to find any of these apps in the Apple App Store. I wasn’t able to find any of them through Google, either — which likely means that the apps have been removed, or distributed as APK files through instant messaging.

“These mobile apps have been created by those who wish to take advantage of EPF members that want to know about i-Sinar advances,” wrote EPF representatives.

Under the i-Sinar initiative, members can apply to take out of up RM60,000 from Account 1 which is disbursed across a period of 6 months. This advance facility will benefit 2 million affected members with an estimated total value of RM14 billion.

Currently, EPF isn’t accepting applications for i-Sinar initiative. The EPF also mention that they won’t pick a third party to handle EPF advances.

Instead, eligible members that are interested in an EPF advance can start applying for it from December 2020. The funds will be credited to designated members’ bank accounts. More details about the application process will be revealed before the i-Sinar advance facility is open for application. — SoyaCincau



