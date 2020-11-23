SOPs for Malaysian workers travelling back and forth from Singapore being finalised, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Malaysian and Singaporean governments are currently negotiating the SOP for Malaysian citizens who commute daily to Singapore for work. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The Malaysian and Singaporean governments are currently negotiating the standard operating procedures (SOP) for Malaysian citizens who commute daily to Singapore for work, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said at the present an estimated 200,000 Malaysians travel back and forth from the city-state using vehicles and motorcycles.

“The issue is still being negotiated by our Foreign Affairs Ministry and its Singaporean counterpart, since it involves a two-way cooperation process between our countries,” Ismail said during his press conference.

He said he has been made to understand that the proposals for the SOPs have already been completed by the Johor state government and state Health Department.

“Both parties have handed in the proposals to the Health Ministry, who will pass it along to the Foreign Affairs Ministry for discussions with the Singaporean side.

“Similarly, we have also asked the Health Ministry to discuss with their Singaporean counterparts on fine-tuning the SOPs,” Ismail said.

Earlier on August 10, both countries reopened their borders after a prolonged closure as part of their respective efforts to curb the spread and contain Covid-19.

The reopening also required individuals to apply for crossings under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement and the Reciprocal Green Lane programmes.