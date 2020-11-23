Kerian police conduct patrols to check looting in flooded areas in Perak

Kerian police have set up a monitoring team to conduct patrols in flood affected areas to ensure that there was no looting. District police chief Supt Mazuki Mat sa — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BAGAN SERAI, Nov 23 — Kerian police have set up a monitoring team to conduct patrols in flood affected areas to ensure that there was no looting.

District police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the team would carry out patrols to check crime and ensure standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Flood victims need not worry about their belongings as police personnel would continuously patrol the flood-hit areas,” he told reporters at flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Haji Aman here today.

As at 5.30pm, 168 people from 63 families from 11 villages in Gunung Semanggol are being accommodated at the relief centre.

Another relief centre in Kerian, SK Changkat Lobak, which was opened yesterday, is housing 75 people. — Bernama