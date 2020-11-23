Johor floods: 69 evacuated from Kampung Laut, Kampung Pasir

Rescuers assist residents of a home during the flood at Tampoi in Johor November 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — Eighteen families comprising 69 residents from Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai and Kampung Pasir Tampoi, here, were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in stages from yesterday evening until last night, after their houses were hit by flash floods.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said as of 8am today, those from Kampung Laut Batu 10, comprising 38 victims from nine families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu 10, Skudai PPS while the remaining 31, also from nine families are at SK Kampung Pasir PPS.

The SK Batu 10, Skudai PPS opened from 6.18pm yesterday while SK Kampung Pasir began operating from 8pm last night, he said.

He said the related agencies including the Johor Baru District Office, the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Social Welfare Department and the Fire and Rescue Department are constantly monitoring the flood situation. — Bernama