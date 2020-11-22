Light aircraft makes emergency landing on North-South Expressway in Johor (VIDEO)

The Singaporean duo piloting the aircraft were reported to be in ‘stable condition’ after landing the aircraft on the North-South Expressway near Sedenak in Johor this morning. — Picture via social media

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — Two Singaporean pilots were reported to be in ‘stable condition’ after the light aircraft they were flying made an emergency landing on the south-bound side of the North-South (PLUS) Highway near Sedenak in Johor this morning.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Captain Chester Voo said the private aircraft under the Premier Air Singapore stable was flying from Senai to Melaka when the incident happened.

“The Johor CAAM air traffic control tower received a call at 10.40am from the aircraft pilot asking for permission to turn back to the Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru because of technical problems,” he said in a statement.

Voo said the Beechcraft Model 35 Bonanza aircraft had been moved to a location where it would not obstruct traffic on the highway.

He said the search and rescue team had completed its task and an investigation would be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau of the Transport Ministry. — Bernama