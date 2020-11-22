Genovasi University College introduces School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, appoints head of Malaysia’s Chinese physicians and acupuncturists as dean

Dr Ng Po Kok (left) has been named dean of the Genovasi University College's new School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine. — Picture courtesy of Genovasi University College

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Genovasi University College has appointed Federation of Chinese Physicians and Acupuncturists Associations Malaysia (FCPAAM) president Dr Ng Po Kok as the dean of the university college’s new School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine (STCM), local news reports said.

At the same time, Dr Ng was also awarded the role of adjunct professor at Genovasi University College by its vice chancellor, emeritus professor Dato Ar Dr Elias Salleh, with its deputy vice-chancellor associate professor Dr Puniamurthy witnessing the ceremony, Sin Chew Daily reported.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Dr Ng had said that the establishment of STCM would enable a more holistic push for the development of education on traditional Chinese medicine, adding that he plans to apply for the Education Ministry’s approval to open more courses on traditional Chinese medicine in hopes of opening up job opportunities at government agencies.

Three other officials from FCPAAM were also appointed to teach at Genovasi University College’s STCM, with two becoming adjunct professors and another as associate professor.

According to Genovasi University College’s website, the existing schools within the university college are the School of International Trade (SITRADE), School of Multidisciplinary and Continuing Studies (SMACS), the School of Malay Traditional Medicine (SMTM) and the School of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (STVET).

Programmes offered at the university college are Professional Doctorate in Political Science, Professional Master in Political Science, Professional Diploma in Political Science, Industrial Master in Event Management, Professional Diploma In Nutritional Medicine, Industrial Master in Business Administration, Postgraduate Certificate in People Management and Employment Relations, Professional Master in Complementary Medicine (Nutritional Medicine) and a short course on post-delivery care for mothers, the website stated.