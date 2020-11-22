Covid-19: Tabung Haji streamlines counter operations in CMCO, red zones

The Lembaga Tabung Haji logo is seen on a bank book in this photo taken in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Tabung Haji (TH) has suspended counter operations in 28 areas under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Covid-19 red zones.

In a posting on its official Twitter account, TH said the affected counter services are at its offices in Jalan Tun Razak and KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, TH Service Centre in Labuan, and Kelana Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Batu Caves, Ampang, Cheras, Bangi, Banting and Sepang in Selangor.

The other affected counters are in Kota Tinggi in Johor; Seremban, Port Dickson and UTC Negeri Sembilan (Negeri Sembilan); Ipoh and UTC Perak (Perak); Bayan Lepas (Penang); Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kota Belud, Kudat and Keningau Service Centre (Sabah); and Kuching (Sarawak).

TH also revised the operation hours of 28 other counters in CMCO and red zone areas to 10 am to 3 pm (Sunday/Mon to Thursday) and 10 am to 3.30 pm (Friday).

This involves counter service in Putrajaya, Selangor (Sungai Besar, Tanjung Karang and Kuala Kubu Bharu), Negeri Sembilan (Rembau, Tampin, Jelebu, Bahau, Gemas and Kuala Pilah Service Centre) and Johor (Mersing Service Centre).

The other affected counters are in Perak (Bagan Serai, Teluk Intan, Taiping, Gerik, Bota, Kuala Kangsar, Sitiawan, Slim River, Parit, Parit Buntar, Tapah and Tanjung Malim), Penang (Butterworth, Bukit Mertajam and Kepala Batas), Kedah (Kulim) and Sabah (Beaufort).

TH advised the public to contact the TH Contact Centre at 03-62071919 to make appointments. — Bernama