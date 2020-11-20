RON95, RON97 petrol prices up 2 sen, diesel up 7 sen per litre

The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will go up by two sen per litre respectively while that of diesel will increase by seven sen per litre for the period of November 21-27. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will go up by two sen per litre respectively while that of diesel will increase by seven sen per litre for the period of November 21-27.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said that based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) for retail petroleum products, the new prices per litre have been set at RM1.64 for RON95, RM1.94 for RON97 and RM1.81 for diesel.

It said the government would continue to monitor the global trend of crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama